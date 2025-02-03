TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

