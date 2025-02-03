Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Terumo has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

