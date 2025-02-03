Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $125.58 and a one year high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $668,603. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

