TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TGTX opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,358 shares of company stock valued at $781,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.