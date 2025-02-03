The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day moving average of $324.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 81,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

