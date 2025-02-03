The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $379.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $403.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.33. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,590,000 after acquiring an additional 399,230 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 860,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $297,956,000 after buying an additional 257,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

