The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

CI stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

