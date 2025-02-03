The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

