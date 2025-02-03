The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $759.00 to $864.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.32.

Shares of KLAC opened at $738.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.79. KLA has a 52-week low of $581.70 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 30.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

