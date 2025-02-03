The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $111.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

