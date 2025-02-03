The RMR Group (RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The RMR Group stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

About The RMR Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.