The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $227,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $358.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.