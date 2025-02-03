Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $715.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $700.00 to $715.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $598.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,178.88. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,859,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

