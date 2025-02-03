Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Financial Comparison

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

TWFG currently has a consensus target price of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TWFG is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $172.93 million 2.46 $26.10 million N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang $1.24 million 1.06 -$2.45 million N/A N/A

TWFG has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TWFG beats Tian Ruixiang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

