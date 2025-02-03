TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,371,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 1,109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 442.4 days.

TMX Group Trading Down 6.1 %

TMXXF opened at $31.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Get TMX Group alerts:

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.