Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.