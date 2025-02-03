Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.
Topcon Stock Down 4.3 %
TOPCF opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Topcon has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.93.
About Topcon
