Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Topcon Stock Down 4.3 %

TOPCF opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Topcon has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Topcon alerts:

About Topcon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.