Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Toray Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.76. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

