Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 5.0 %

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It also purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

