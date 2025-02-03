Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 5.0 %
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
