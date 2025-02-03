TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TAC. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

Shares of TAC opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,191 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,622,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 935,803 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $7,139,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 408,184 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

