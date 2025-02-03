Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 78.6% – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 78.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 484,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.