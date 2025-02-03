Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 78.6% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares rose 78.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 484,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 78.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.