Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 78.6% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 78.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 484,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

