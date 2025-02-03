Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 78.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 78.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 484,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

