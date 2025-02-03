Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 78.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 78.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 484,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
