Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 78.6% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 78.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 484,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

