Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 78.6% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 78.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 484,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Trifecta Gold Trading Up 78.6 %
The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
