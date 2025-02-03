Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $16.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 497,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,447,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 322,048 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18,544.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 255,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 159,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

