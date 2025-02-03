Truist Financial Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $12.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 321,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 182,644 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

