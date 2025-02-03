Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.27.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
