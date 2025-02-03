Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 35 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.32 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £262.80 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,573.04). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

