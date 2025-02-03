UBS Group Cuts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $74.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Quarry LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

