UBS Group Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $34.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Olin Trading Down 9.0 %

OLN opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Olin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Olin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

