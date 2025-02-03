UBS Group Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $126.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.