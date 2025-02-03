UBS Group Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $155.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $92.29 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $785,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $4,533,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $14,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.