UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $267.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

NYSE DECK opened at $177.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $125.15 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,578,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,794.96. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,758 shares of company stock worth $13,506,861. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

