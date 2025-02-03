Under Armour’s (UAA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -278.84 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653,154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,512 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after buying an additional 327,979 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 195.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 903,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 597,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

