United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $109.62 and a twelve month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

