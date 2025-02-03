United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $956.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $963.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.55.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $756.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $764.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 46.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

