USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA opened at $32.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $621.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

