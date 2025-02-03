Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $145.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,208,443.70. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $245,803.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,278.22. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,982 shares of company stock worth $5,651,725. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,989 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,914,000 after acquiring an additional 485,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after buying an additional 324,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,675,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

