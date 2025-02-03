VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.41. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

