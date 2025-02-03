Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTM. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Verastem Stock Down 2.3 %

Verastem stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.24. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,324.44. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,321 shares of company stock worth $52,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 104.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 46.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

