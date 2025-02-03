Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 294,637,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 111,403,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £932,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Versarien
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.