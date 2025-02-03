Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 14.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 294,637,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 111,403,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £932,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

