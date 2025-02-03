Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $12.04 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $481,625. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 116,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.