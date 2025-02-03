Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s FY2029 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIR. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

VIR opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,383 shares of company stock worth $160,070. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 136,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 530,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 94.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 606,804 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

