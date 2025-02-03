Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

Shares of WM opened at $220.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32. Waste Management has a one year low of $184.72 and a one year high of $230.39. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

