Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Receives GBX 496.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.67 ($6.10).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOSG. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.06) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 568.83 ($6.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,275.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Watches of Switzerland Group will post 42.739726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

