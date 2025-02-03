Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.91. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

